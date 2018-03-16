Historic Cane Grove Estate

This beautifully renovated Great Estate House on the mainland island of St. Vincent is considered the oldest home in the country being built in 1707. Its history follows closely the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the battles of the English and the French, through slavery and the sugar wars to today. The house is part of the considerable Cane Grove Estate, some 120 acres nestled in the lush Buccament Valley on the leeward side of the island. Here, a number of plantations have thrived in the sugar and cotton industries prior to emancipation in the 1800’s, then moved to other agricultural produce including cotton and bananas. The house was first built in 1707 by the French. It was thought to be the first Government House of St. Vincent then occupied and revamped by the victorious English in 1797. Since then it has been used as a family home that grew with the needs of each generation. Gentle renovations have been made for comfort, however, much of the original house on the original foundation and estate land remain.The Cane Grove Estate House along with 1.75 acres of surrounding estate land is offered for sale at $4.5 Million. Inquire about additional estate lands that may be offered.The Estate House has 5 bedrooms each with their own baths, a great room, large dining room, modern kitchen, family room and office. It also has a separate Billiards room that may be used for other purposes, 2 car garage and staff quarters. The laundry room is part of the original cellar. The original smokehouse stands in its original place.The house has breathtaking mountain views and spectacular sun and moon rises.