Harbour View House Bay Street, Between Hill & York Streets

Reached by private steps up from historic Bay Street, this 1,567 square foot island home has a contemporary Bahama look with an optimum location. White tile floors throughout, high ceilings, ample natural light, ocean airflow and bright hues are among details of note. Bathroom and kitchen countertops feature modern finishes and wood cabinetry. Living areas include an open great room to a formal dining room, a galley kitchen, and pantry/laundry with outside access. There are two Master suites with en suite baths and walk out private verandas that overlook the waterfront and harbour with mainland Eleuthera in the distance. Ground floor offers a sun patio perched well above Bay street facing west, providing magnificent sunsets and landscaped privacy. Hand carved stone steps lead down to a secondary side access onto Bay St., walking distance to many restaurants, shops, services and in town amenities.The 1,567-square-foot Briland pied-a-terre is 4 bedroom home constructed in 1972, renovated in 2015 and is well maintained. The floor plan includes a formal dining room, a living room four oversized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master suites, with walk out verandas, take in views of Bay Street, the main dock the scenic harbour. Other perks of the residence include 2 in ground cisterns, water pressure system, split unit A/C’s in all rooms, TV, cable, wifi.