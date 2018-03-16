The Sweeting House Joe Bookie's Bay

If 'being away from it all', defines your lifestyle, The Sweeting House at Joe Bookies Bay, may be your dream come true. Sitting on solid iron-shore coastline, perched 50' above sea level, this 2,000 Sq ft, 3 bed/ 3 bath home, has unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and the beautiful golf course at Winding Bay. Built of concrete block and poured concrete, The Sweeting House was constructed to withstand any Hurricane or extreme weather condition. Living clean and green, this tropical paradise is completely off the grid, equipped with Solar Power, 40,000 gallon water Cistern and back-up generator for emergency use. The property has over 100 fruit producing trees (specializing in fiberless mangoes, 17 varieties) protected by a 65' hill on western property, and 60' hill in the middle of the property. The landscape is laden with hurricane tough palms, hand built rock walls and carefully carved out access roads. It would be a perfect site for a bonefish lodge/rental properties, restaurant, or just a private estate. It is in close proximity to the Abaco Club at Winding Bay, with Golf, Spa, Beach and Restaurants. There is also safe harbour and dockage available in nearby Little Harbour. No traffic, noise or pollution, just 'Ocean Symphony' at work here.