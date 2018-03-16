Ocean Views At Jamdown Villa

This modern beach home is plenty enough for you and all of the friends and family who will want to visit. The villa offers 2 large apartments, one on each floor containing spacious double bedrooms and sleek, modern ensuite bathrooms. Modeled upon the villas of Mustique, the upper floor is dominated by a Great Room offering superb views, a high ceiling and an uninterrupted skyline. Sliding doors and wraparound verandas make it easy to live indoors and outdoors all the time. The unique pool blends beautifully into the living space and has steps down to the white sand beach below. The home’s location upon the headland between two beaches makes this perfect for those who love to kite surf, wind surf and sail. Fully powered by solar panels, it is a sustainable property with no electricity bills.