在售 - Roches Noires, United States - ¥12,569,830
Roches Noires, United States

约¥12,569,830
原货币价格 ₨64,000,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

This resplendent contemporary penthouse in Roches Noires on the pristine southeast coast of Mauritius is both an entertainer’s dream and idyllic family home.The glass-fronted open plan living area with a fully equipped modern kitchen opens out to a generous covered patio and infinity pool for effortless entertaining and al fresco dining overlooking the Indian Ocean. There is also a shaded veranda and an open deck to the rear of the living area which are perfect for escaping the afternoon sun.Four bright and airy bedrooms open out onto two shared terraces which boast stunning views and the three recently refurnished bathrooms are tiled in Italian marble. The master suite has a large walk-in wardrobe.The beautiful Roches Noires beach with dramatic volcanic rocks is just a short distance away and water sports lovers have a choice of aquatic activities. There are also many scenic biking and walking trails.Foreign ownership, access to Mauritian residence permit and a favourable fiscal climate

上市日期: 2017年6月9日

联系方式

分部：
Mauritius Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Elisabeth Lallemand
+230 +230 5726 5686

