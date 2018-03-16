高端地产新闻
在售 - Young Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥63,292,644
Young Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Young Island Resort - Private Island

约¥63,292,644
原货币价格 $27,000,000
其他
水景 生活方式

  • 12.6
    英亩

Young Island Resort is a privately owned luxury resort upon 12.6 acres of tropical hillside surrounded by white sandy beach and Caribbean ocean. As a long established wedding and honeymoon and family holiday destination, it has an excellent brand and reputation and many repeating visitors. There are 29 private guest cottages scattered around the island, primarily upon gentle sloping hillsides overlooking the ocean. The resort has been in the same ownership for thirty three years, and a new owner is now being sought. 100 % of the hotel is fully operational. Rented as a Private Island for around 125,000 USD per week.

上市日期: 2016年10月29日

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

