Young Island Resort - Private Island

Young Island Resort is a privately owned luxury resort upon 12.6 acres of tropical hillside surrounded by white sandy beach and Caribbean ocean. As a long established wedding and honeymoon and family holiday destination, it has an excellent brand and reputation and many repeating visitors. There are 29 private guest cottages scattered around the island, primarily upon gentle sloping hillsides overlooking the ocean. The resort has been in the same ownership for thirty three years, and a new owner is now being sought. 100 % of the hotel is fully operational. Rented as a Private Island for around 125,000 USD per week.