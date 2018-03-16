The perfect combination of small town convenience and island seclusion. Tranquility on Tilloo is a 3.75 acre estate located on Tilloo Cay, just south of Hope Town. The estate stretches from sea-to-sea, uniquely positioned with 106 feet on the Atlantic Ocean and 109 feet on the Sea of Abaco. A quaint 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage currently sits on the property, though plans have been pre-approved for a larger main house allowing you to create the island home of your dreams. The property is accessed via private 170-foot horseshoe shaped boat basin, and includes an 80-foot wooden dock with a covered fish cleaning station. Additionally, two boat lifts have been installed to accommodate vessels up to 3,500lbs and 7,000 lbs.For added enjoyment, the home features both a pool and direct access to a private beach, providing the perfect settings to cool off while enjoying the wonderful Bahamian climate. Perfectly positioned to be the site of a sprawling island estate or as a quaint fishing lodge for those weekends away on the water. There's no better place to unwind and get away.Site improvements include a 192 square foot storage shed, 20 KW back-up generator, 12,000 gallon concrete cistern, a 1,500 gallon - per-day water maker, and a solar hot water heater for additional savings. This property offers a unique investment opportunity, and the chance to achieve the perfect island lifestyle you've always wanted.