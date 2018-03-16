Private Paradise - Hope Bay Estate

Created out of a virgin piece of land, Hope Bay Estate has one of the most spectacular views on Bequia and overlooks one of the most remote and un-spoilt beaches in the Grenadines. It truly encapsulates the essence of the Caribbean - luxurious but not flashy, private but not remote, unique but not just for its own sake. Hope Bay Estate consists of Hope Lodge and Little Hope. As a "Mustique-style" home, Hope Lodge has a grand central area for family gathering and 4 off lying lodges for sleeping and private time. Each Lodge has a large double bedroom, adjoining sitting room, fully-fitted dressing room, bathroom and spacious veranda. Entertaining is made simple and elegant in the Great Lodge or at your infinity pool. Your guests will enjoy sublime views from its surround balcony, while meals can be masterfully prepared in your fully-equipped commercial kitchen. Cocktails are served from the fully-fitted bar and wine storage.Little Hope sleeps 8 people in two double and two twin rooms - all ensuite and with dressing rooms. It has its own entrance, infinity pool, wonderful gardens and shares the amazing views of Hope Bay.Both Hope Lodge and Little Hope come to you fully furnished. The price is $6.0 Million USD for Hope Lodge, $2.5 Million USD for Little Hope. The combined price is $8.5 million USD.