Sweet Wind Oceanfront Retreat

Sweet Wind sits high on the hilltop in Hope Estatewhich is now for sale. This spectacular propertyof great charmwas designed by renowned New York architect, JackBeyer to be a private retreat that can be entirely opened to thenature that surrounds it. From itsendless verandas and large open spaces, you’ll be taken by its grand oceanviews, lush gardens and of course, sweet winds. It has amain house, guest cottage and staff quarters on 5 acres oftropical hillside and an additional 5 acres if desired.Relaxed and breezy, every room calls you to a time of simplicitywith a rustic combination of local stone, South American hardwoods and Spanishtiles. The main house is the gathering place with a large open living area, openkitchen and surround covered terraces. The large master bedroom is a separatecottage with a surround terrace and an exquisite open-air garden shower that isits own private sanctuary. Spectacular views can be had from every room as wellasthe clifftop gazebo and beautiful infinity pool overlookingthe point. The 2 bedroom guest cottage isequally private with its own surround terraces and open-air garden showers aswell. Sweet Wind has its own private access road whichruns through the estate and is only a 10 minute drive away from the harbourcity of Port Elizabeth. A 20 minute walk will take you to secluded Hope Bay, abeautiful and unspoilt white sand beach. Price on Request for the entire 10 acre Hope Estate.