Build your dream home and live the ultimate rustic island lifestyle on this expansive 5476m² plot, idyllically situated overlooking a pristine white beach and the azure Indian Ocean. You can stroll from your garden to swim in the gentle waters of the calm bay protected by coral reefs or laze on the beach and enjoy the scenic mountain views. Outdoor enthusiasts have their choice of water sports.Tucked on the outskirts of tranquil Poste Lafayette, you enjoy maximum privacy yet still have easy access to a host of nearby amenities, restaurants and hotels.Cosmopolitan Grand Baie is only a 20 minute drive and the capital of Port Louis is 40 minutes away.Available for Mauritian citizen only.