高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Poste La Fayette, Mauritius - ¥9,132,767
免费询盘

Poste La Fayette, Mauritius

地址暂不公布

约¥9,132,767
原货币价格 ₨46,500,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 5476.0

房产描述

Build your dream home and live the ultimate rustic island lifestyle on this expansive 5476m² plot, idyllically situated overlooking a pristine white beach and the azure Indian Ocean. You can stroll from your garden to swim in the gentle waters of the calm bay protected by coral reefs or laze on the beach and enjoy the scenic mountain views. Outdoor enthusiasts have their choice of water sports.Tucked on the outskirts of tranquil Poste Lafayette, you enjoy maximum privacy yet still have easy access to a host of nearby amenities, restaurants and hotels.Cosmopolitan Grand Baie is only a 20 minute drive and the capital of Port Louis is 40 minutes away.Available for Mauritian citizen only.

上市日期: 2017年2月7日

联系方式

分部：
Mauritius Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sébastien De Robillard
+230 +230 5421 8006

联系方式

分部：
Mauritius Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sébastien De Robillard
+230 +230 5421 8006

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_