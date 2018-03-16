高端地产新闻
在售 - Roche Noire, Mauritius - ¥7,247,292
Roche Noire, Mauritius

地址暂不公布

约¥7,247,292
原货币价格 ₨36,900,000
公寓
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Magnificent penthouse overlooking the Indian ocean.Magnificent Penthouse with stunning views over the ocean. This Penthouse offers a unique character with its large terrace and private pool on the terrace. 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathroom, open kitchen to dining room, large openings allowing light to enter the living spaces. Let yourself be carried by the Alizés in the secure village of Azuri.Foreign ownership, access to Mauritian residence permit and a favourable fiscal climate

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

联系方式

分部：
Mauritius Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nicolas Le Merle
+230 5938 9134

