A magnificent waterfront home with 24 hour security service set in an exclusive gated community with stunning Sea of Abaco views and magical Marina views even more enticing by night.Architecturally Designed in aStately British Colonial fashion and meticulously constructed by Tradewinds, one of Abaco's premiere and exclusive Contractors "Blue Bananas” a 5 bedroom trophy home with double-level balconies, 4 car garage, deepwater dockage and heated in ground swimming pool, also boasts 12’ ceilings, crown moulding and top-of-the-line finishes and furnishings throughout. Oversized doorways with mahogany doors welcome you on every level, even leading to the magnificent marble porches. This multi level home has many unique features, one of them being the extensive lounging space both inside and out.The main floor features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, high-end appliances and marble flooring that is ideal for both family breakfasts and entertaining guests alike, with an adjacent dining room which provides a more formal dining space, living area and study.The main floor master suite retreat features a veranda with ocean views and a spectacular travertine lined bathroom with spa tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, custom double vanity and bidet.Warm hardwood flooring greets you upstairs where the elegance is continued, with four more beautifully appointed bedrooms, featuring full walk-in closets and en-suite baths - one with an exceptional Jack and Jill suite. Each opening onto a marble veranda. An additional large fully appointed laundry room can be found on this level as well.On the pool level - a bonus room which could be used as a gym or a sixth bedroom.Lush tropical landscaping best describes the exterior of this property with its oversized porches that look upon an in-ground heated swimming pool which provides the perfect ambiance inviting you to lay back and relax in complete privacy.Ideal for boat owners, additional features include deep water dockage with private dock, 2 dock slips, and a unique 4 car garage, which enters from the front of the property and exits at the rear of the property.This home is an ideal investment for those looking to rent their home when not in use with all amenities within 5 minute walking distance including bike, boat and car rentals, restaurant and bars, and ferries to the Cays, downtown and the harbour. Furthermore, this is the only home in the Great Abaco Club that will also permit the owner to apply for fast-tracked Bahamian Permanent Residency.Offered furnished and equipped.