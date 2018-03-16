高端地产新闻
在售 - Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥10,063,530
Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tranquility At Moon Hole

约¥10,063,530
原货币价格 $4,293,000
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 7600
    平方英尺 (0.5 平方英尺)

房产描述

Featured in House Beautiful, Coastal Living Magazine among many others, Tranquility is lauded as an amazing, truly spectacular... sort of a playhouse for enjoyment of nature's greatest art... moonlight, crashing waves, cliffs, birds, sunsets, ocean breeze…." Set on a ridgetop and into the mountainside his historic hand-crafted home offers the ultimate in sustainability and green living. Be a part of a truly unique community in the gated Moon Hole private nature reserve. Enjoy sea views from every room, multiple terraces and secluded footpaths throughout the property and down to the white sand beach. The home has 4 ensuite bedrooms, 4 terraces and a library / piano room. This home uses solar and wind power, collected rain water and recycled water for irrigation.

上市日期: 2016年10月28日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

周边设施

周边设施
_