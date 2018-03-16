Tranquility At Moon Hole

Featured in House Beautiful, Coastal Living Magazine among many others, Tranquility is lauded as an amazing, truly spectacular... sort of a playhouse for enjoyment of nature's greatest art... moonlight, crashing waves, cliffs, birds, sunsets, ocean breeze…." Set on a ridgetop and into the mountainside his historic hand-crafted home offers the ultimate in sustainability and green living. Be a part of a truly unique community in the gated Moon Hole private nature reserve. Enjoy sea views from every room, multiple terraces and secluded footpaths throughout the property and down to the white sand beach. The home has 4 ensuite bedrooms, 4 terraces and a library / piano room. This home uses solar and wind power, collected rain water and recycled water for irrigation.