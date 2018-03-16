A Caribbean Classic - Cassava House

Enjoy spectacular sunset views of LowerBay and the Caribbean Sea from all exquisite rooms at Cassava House. Beautifully designed by Mustique and Bequia architect, Thomas Dehen, it’sperched on the hillside away from the fray but close to the activity of LowerBay. Just 200 feet from the beach, it’s a quick walk from a morning swim ordinner at one of Lower Bay’s popular restaurants. Cassava has three largeair conditioned ensuite bedrooms with changing rooms. Its classic English stylemakes it a Caribbean favorite with furniture from around the world as well aslocal makers.The house is laid out for the perfectbalance of privacy and entertainment. It has two floors with the Master Bedroomoff the main living room and a large entertaining room that extends outdoorsonto a covered oceanfront terrace that stretches the length of the house. Thelower floor has two bedrooms with their own walkout terraces. It has a fullyequipped and modern kitchen, a breakfast courtyard and an open upper deck fornight time stargazing. Ample parking. Walkway to beach. Pool Plan is available and can be builtprior to purchase.