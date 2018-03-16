La Pagerie In Carriacou

La Pagerie is a beachfront French Colonial, nestled in the peaceful island of Carriacou in the Caribbean. Unspoiled and unknown Carriacou is the most southern isle of the Grenadines Archipelago, a true sailing paradise. The house is built on a half-acre lush garden just above a secluded sand beach. This is a home to be enjoyed rain or shine and morning to night. It’s made for relaxation and a perfect blend with nature. As a French Colonial, wide verandas surround the entire villa. It faces west with spectacular sunset views of the Caribbean Sea. Beginning with the grand arched foyer, an abundance of imported hardwood including Greenheart, Purpleheart and Kabokali blend together for a restful Zen-like feel. The grand foyer leads you to the heart of the house, an open living, dining and kitchen that in turn opens on to the infinity swimming pool and greenheart deck.This serene home offers five very spacious ensuite bedrooms: Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Pepper and Ginger. In addition, an independent Studio with shower is an ideal servant’s quarter. Verandas all around provide each room with privacy and shade while the trade winds naturally temper the home through louvered windows. All bedrooms in La Pagerie have ultra-quiet ceiling fans.Lush tropical gardens surround this home and include an assortment of fruit trees including orange, sugar apple, papaya, coconut and lime. Tropical plants include Bougainvillea, Alamanda, White Frangipani, Oleander and Desert Rose. A stone walkway takes you down to the beach deck where you can enjoy both sun and shade by the sea. The property has a gate that opens onto the sandy beach – perfect for swimming and snorkelling.The property is available fully furnished except for personal items and artwork. A 30 FT. boat is included.