Private and tranquil, Bay Tree offers spectacular views over Spring Bay and the islands of Balliceaux and Battowia. This traditional, fully furnished 3 bedroom villa offers an open living floor plan with cathedral ceilings, modern kitchen, and spacious covered terraces. There are two master suites that open onto a covered terrace with views over the pool, gardens and Spring Bay. Work privately in your office and workout in your gym. Invite your guests to stay in the stylish one-bedroom apartment with walkout to the pool and coral stone terrace. This home is easy to live in and easy to maintain. Its surrounding tropical gardens are fully irrigated and have a variety of lovely fruit trees. The home uses solar power.