在售 - Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥8,164,751
Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Bay Tree

约¥8,164,751
原货币价格 $3,483,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6000
    平方英尺 (0.75 英亩)

房产描述

Private and tranquil, Bay Tree offers spectacular views over Spring Bay and the islands of Balliceaux and Battowia. This traditional, fully furnished 3 bedroom villa offers an open living floor plan with cathedral ceilings, modern kitchen, and spacious covered terraces. There are two master suites that open onto a covered terrace with views over the pool, gardens and Spring Bay. Work privately in your office and workout in your gym. Invite your guests to stay in the stylish one-bedroom apartment with walkout to the pool and coral stone terrace. This home is easy to live in and easy to maintain. Its surrounding tropical gardens are fully irrigated and have a variety of lovely fruit trees. The home uses solar power.

上市日期: 2016年10月25日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

_