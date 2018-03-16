高端地产新闻
在售 - Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥8,860,970
Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Belles Point House

约¥8,860,970
原货币价格 $3,780,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

An island classic, Belles Point House is a contemporary open plan villawith 3 large ensuite bedrooms, infinity pool, large interior courtyard, outdoorBBQ and gazebo and car park. The location is stunning, resting on a gently slopingpoint just beyond the sands of Lower Bay and the beautiful Admiralty Bay harbor. It has a rare view of mainland St. Vincent and spectacular sunsets. Itsairy rooms have unique island art works for you to enjoy and its high qualityfurnishings and fittings throughout, give it a lovely fresh feel. The ocean and island views are showcased from everyroom. The villa comes fully furnished.

上市日期: 2017年6月6日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

