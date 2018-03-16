An island classic, Belles Point House is a contemporary open plan villawith 3 large ensuite bedrooms, infinity pool, large interior courtyard, outdoorBBQ and gazebo and car park. The location is stunning, resting on a gently slopingpoint just beyond the sands of Lower Bay and the beautiful Admiralty Bay harbor. It has a rare view of mainland St. Vincent and spectacular sunsets. Itsairy rooms have unique island art works for you to enjoy and its high qualityfurnishings and fittings throughout, give it a lovely fresh feel. The ocean and island views are showcased from everyroom. The villa comes fully furnished.