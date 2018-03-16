Ideally situated on a 15,105 sq. ft. lot with 228 feet of canal frontage, 2 Arbor Island is a spacious Mediterranean-style villa with expansive views of the Old Fort Bay waterways. The property has a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and 6,805 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor living space. The main house has 4,227 sq. ft. of air-conditioned interior space featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, separate living room and family room, and a central open-plan kitchen. In addition to the refined interior space, the main house boasts 1,330 sq. ft. of covered verandahs, which provide the ideal spots to enjoy the tropical vistas, whilst benefitting from pleasant ocean breezes and the privacy of a corner lot.On the ground floor, the spacious living room has been beautifully appointed in a tropical island style, and features T & G Cypress ceilings with recessed lighting and a wet bar. French doors allow natural light to compliment the room, and lead directly to an outdoor space with an elegant sunken plunge pool, views across the canal and steps which lead directly down to the water’s edge.In addition to the formal living room, there is a comfortable family room adjacent to the open-plan kitchen and formal dining room.On the second level of the home, a spacious master suite benefits from double balcony access via French doors and views over Old Fort Bay and the ocean beyond. Two other generously-sized bedrooms are also located on this level, one with balcony access, and both impeccably finished with attention to detail.In addition to the 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom main home, the property also boasts a separate private apartment positioned above the garage. Set over 624 square feet, the apartment is generously sized and fully equipped with its own kitchen and covered verandah, making it Ideal for visiting guests.Additional features of this magnificent property include a 2-car garage, dock, plunge pool and stand-by generator.Old Fort Bay is one of Nassau’s most sought-after communities as it combines classic island living with the latest in community planning and design. The club house is a 17th century fort that has been lovingly restored to serve as the centerpiece of community life – offering both casual and elegant dining options, a gym, spa, heated lap pool and the island’s most stunning beach. Old Fort Bay is in close proximity to two of Nassau's premier private schools and near to shops, hospitals and the international airport.