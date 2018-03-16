1 Canal Beach

Spread over one level this unique canal front home is positioned on a highly sought after corner lot within the prestigious gated community of Old Fort Bay. The main residence consists of 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths with a detached 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest cottage and enclosed garage. The dwelling was originally designed by a well-known local builder and developer as their personal residence and sits on a 17,189 sq ft lot with 85 feet of canal frontage. High end finishes were used throughout with trendy counter tops and flooring of marbles, granite, and wood grain porcelains. The stylish yet functional kitchen is equipped with quality stainless steel appliances complemented by a well equipped outdoor cook center with a modern fire pit as the backdrop. The outdoor space is truly a modern oasis set around a large pool overlooking the waterway. Notable features of convenience and energy efficiency are the central vacuum system, full back up generator, high seer AC units, propane tank-less water heaters and foam insulation throughout. Just a short golf cart ride away is the renowned Old Fort Bay Club which dates back to the late 1700s and has been lovingly restored to serve as the Club House - the center of community life. Enjoy the Clubs culinary delights, heated pool, gym, spa, and stunning beach any time of day. Old Fort Bay is situated on the northern shore of New Providence Island, just east of Lyford Cay and combines classic island living with the latest in community planning and design with its beach club, marina, tennis courts, parks and is in close proximity to shops, restaurants, schools and just a short distance from Linden Pindling International Airport.