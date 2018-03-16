Belle Brisé Lewis Drive

Belle Brisé, which is situated in a highly desirable location on the 6th fairway within the exclusive club development of Albany, offers homeowners an unparalleled array of amenities unique not only in The Bahamas but among the world’s most renowned luxury communities. Residents of Albany enjoy access to a state-of-the-art marina which can accommodate vessels as large as 91 meters or 300 feet in length, tennis courts, a lap pool, full spa facilities and an ultramodern gymnasium and workout facilities. On-site dining options include gourmet cuisine and hand-selected wines at Aviva; seasonal chef dinners at WAVE; small plates at Azul; French pastries at Bisou Bisous; and, casual poolside dining at Footprints. Movie buffs can view popular films daily in the Albany Theater located at Nineteen inside Albany’s Golf Clubhouse.Belle Brisé, a spacious 10,000-square-foot residential retreat, looks out over the resort community’s 18-hole championship golf course, site of the PGA’s Hero World Challenge. There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, one of which has a private entrance perfectly suited for house staff. Follow the polished wood staircase to the second floor and you’ll find the home’s four remaining bedrooms, including the master suite which features a large private balcony, walk-in closet and bathroom with soaking tub and double shower. In addition to the seven bedrooms on the home’s first and second floors, the third floor can be transformed into an eighth bedroom, a study, a personal gym or a spacious playroom. A pool house with kitchenette and bathroom overlooks the home’s fairway-facing swimming pool offering the potential for a ninth bedroom or overflow living space. A two-car garage and a two-car carport/golf cart port round out the property’s features.Nearby schools include the elite Windsor High School, located in Albany Bahamas, and Windsor Preparatory School, which is within minutes of the community. Both schools are affiliated with Cambridge International Examinations, part of the Cambridge University curricula which is recognized by the world’s most prestigious universities and employers. Also within a short drive are private airfields and Lynden Pindling International Airport offering non-stop flights daily to major U.S. and international cities