Green Pristine Private Romantic Shore and Beach Nature Retreat5 acres with 750’ of waterfront A treasure to find and keep for yourself or combine with adjacent properties for larger development potential.Moonrise is a secluded, eco-friendly nature retreat situated on 5 acres of sea-to-sea property offering 750 feet of waterfrontage in Lubbers Quarters Cay, Abaco, a nature habitat located about 10 minutes by boat from Hope Town and about a 15-minute ride from Marsh Harbour. Built to blend in with its natural environment, the cabin’s location between South Elbow Cay and Tahiti Beach and stilt-style architecture offers protection from ocean swells and major tropical storms. The home’s shady ground floor is perfect for boat, bike and kayak storage, and the open-plan living area on the second floor is equipped with awning-style windows to allow for maximum fresh air flow. Solar energy provides clean, silent and reliable energy, and there is nearby utility to connect to the power grid. This tropical hideaway is ideally suited as a peaceful, bohemian hideaway, or can be combined with adjacent properties for larger development potential.Breathtaking views over crystal clear water captures Tahiti Beach splendor. The nature trail offers a lush hammock of native trees, fragrant blossoms, the luxury of silence, nesting birds and calming views.