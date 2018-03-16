Strada Della Barriera

In the heart of the famous Monte Rosa Ski, in Alagna Valsesia splendid walser-style chalet settled in the residential Prà di Riva village. The chalet spreads into three floors, with the ground floor overlooking the private garden. It is sold to be completed according to personal needs based on a specification offering high standing materials and finishes. Walser's style is also found in the interiors with stone fireplace, exposed beams, internal wooden cladding recovered from ancient chalets which has been treated with wax, flap opening windows and concealed dark sliding. The geothermal heat and biomass power plant ensure environment heating through radiant floor system with the consequent elimination of unsightly open-air radiators. The low power consumption allows the chalet to be classified as energy class A. The complex has been designed with great attention to natural materials and to every detail. Prà di Riva has 600 sqm dedicated to a large well served private health club available to all the guests of the village where you can choose between Finnish sauna, steam room, sensory showers, Kneipp path, ice machine and water mill. The uncontaminated nature surrounding the village, make Prà di Riva an exclusive relaxing place. Two car boxes and two parking spaces complete the property.