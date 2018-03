Charming 1940's cottage on approx. 1/2 acre. Located in the Post Office Tract with access to hiking and horseback riding trails. Vaulted wood beam ceilings, Brazilian Cherry wood floors, and a cozy wood burning fireplace. Large open kitchen with a walk in pantry and separate laundry room/ mudroom. Large Oak trees, long circular driveway with room to park large vehicles, horse trailers or boats. Two guest units with sunny patios and lush landscaping.