在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥10,738,842
Scottsdale, AZ, 85255 - United States

9349 E Calle De Las Brisas

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 4790
    平方英尺

房产描述

Extraordinary Contemporary residence located in the heart of N Scottsdale, Pinnacle Peak Vistas. This articulate display of architecture offers soaring windows capturing the area mountain views to include Camelback Mountain, Southern city lights and lush desert landscape. Expansive living spaces encourage your client to display their artwork collections on soaring walls with appropriate art lighting. The open kitchen offers custom wood cabinetry, Viking appliances to include double ovens, built in sub-zero refrigerator-freezer, wine refrigerator, commercial grade gas cook top and vent hood. The master bedroom offers a wall of glass, hidden walk in closet, office or media w/built-ins, heated diving pool & spa, professional putting green & a breezeway garage. An entertainer’s dream home!New roof in January 2018 and recent exterior paint December 2017. Owner/agent. Home is available turnkey.

上市日期: 2018年1月21日

MLS ID: 5712312

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Wadey
4802875200

