Frazione Lavezzole

Magnificent estate surrounded by ancient walls in Lavezzole, among the vineyards in the Asti hills in a dominant position overlooking the Alps. The property of about 1.800 sqm, perfectly and cleverly renovated, spreads over three levels. There are richly decorated halls with frescoed ceilings and original terracotta floors. The property, which foundations are dating back to the 10th century, is surrounded by a beautiful park of about 11.000 sqm with tall stem trees where there is also a private Lake. To complete the mansion an indoor pool, a tennis court and a private chapel with internal and external access. Thanks to a landscape bond there is no possibility to build around the property ensuring unchanged and durable beauty around it.