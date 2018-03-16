高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - San Damiano D'asti, Italy - ¥42,822,003
免费询盘

San Damiano D'asti, Italy

Frazione Lavezzole

约¥42,822,003
原货币价格 €5,500,000
其他

详情

  • 15
    卧室
  • 13
    浴室 (13 全卫)
  • 19375
    平方英尺

房产描述

Magnificent estate surrounded by ancient walls in Lavezzole, among the vineyards in the Asti hills in a dominant position overlooking the Alps. The property of about 1.800 sqm, perfectly and cleverly renovated, spreads over three levels. There are richly decorated halls with frescoed ceilings and original terracotta floors. The property, which foundations are dating back to the 10th century, is surrounded by a beautiful park of about 11.000 sqm with tall stem trees where there is also a private Lake. To complete the mansion an indoor pool, a tennis court and a private chapel with internal and external access. Thanks to a landscape bond there is no possibility to build around the property ensuring unchanged and durable beauty around it.

上市日期: 2017年9月6日

MLS ID: 181501002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Leone Rignon
+39 01 1194 71640

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Leone Rignon
+39 01 1194 71640

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_