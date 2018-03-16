Via Sempione

On the eastern shore of Lake Maggiore, just two kilometres from the renowned town of Stresa, elegant villa with garden overlooking the Lake dating back to the early ‘900 with splendid panoramic view. The villa of about 360 sqm on three levels, is in excellent condition and much of the interior spaces have been recently restored with particular attention to the choice of finishes and materials. The refurbished part consists of an entrance from the first floor on a living area with balcony overlooking the Lake, a dining room with fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second floor, from where you may accede through a small staircase to a lovely terrace on the roof. The part to be renovated has a private access and it consists on the ground floor of an entrance, a kitchen and a large living room with coffered ceiling, on the first floor of a large corridor with fireplace that plays as side-room on two bedrooms and a bathroom and on the upper floor of a spacious attic. An area of the garden is well suited to the construction of a basement garage and a swimming pool with terrace, projects for which authorization has already been provided. There are three outdoor parking spaces at the moment. Due to its strategic location overlooking the Lake the villa is currently used as summer residence and also for short-term rentals.