Via Volpaia

Property recently renovated in the municipality of Crespina consisting of a building on three floors, one underground and two above ground with a basement and an attic floor, complete with enclosed grounds of approx 2 ha, on which insist also two outbuildings and a swimming pool. The main residential building of approx. 200 is compose as follows: On the ground floor there is a large loggia of ca. 52 square meters located on the main front of the building, entrance, toilet in the sub-scale, internal staircase for the access to the first floor, living room, study, three large rooms used as living rooms, dining room, small room used as laundry room and kitchen, from which there is the access with a staircase to a large room in the basement uses ase cellar; always on the ground floor, on the back of the building there is a utility room / boiler with independent access from the outside. On the first floor there are a study, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, walk-in closet and a large room used as living room from which is possible to access via a staircase to the loft above / second floor attic. The annex in front of the main house is approx. 64 sqm and used as a storehouse. The annex behind the main house is of about 80 sqm and is composed on the ground floor of a kitchen, two bedrooms, a hallway and a bathroom. The property includes a beautiful pool-type skimmer 7m x 14m with a diving area.