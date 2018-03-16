高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Coronado, CA, United States - ¥17,099,784
免费询盘

Coronado, CA, 92118 - United States

8 Green Turtle Rd

约¥17,099,784
原货币价格 $2,699,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

SELLER SAYS SELL! Exclusive Remodeled Luxury home with direct bay frontage on the Cays, steps pvt. dock 80 linear feet. VIEWS and sliding doors open to the bay on every level. 5,000+ s/f highly desirable open plan. SW Facing! Viking Professional Chef's Kitchen suite of stainless appliances. Oversized bedroom suites with elegant ensuite bathrooms. Top floor master retreat had endless walk in closets + bonus room. Homes in the community reaching tens of millions of dollars. Rock bottom price for fast sale.

上市日期: 2017年11月30日

MLS ID: 180003568

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jay Becker

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jay Becker

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_