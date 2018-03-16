835 La Honda Road

Opportunity to own one of the finest estates in Woodside. Set on 7.7 acres of landscaped, park-like grounds, this home the ultimate residence. The main home is 7,000+ sq. ft. of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, with a separate structure comprising of a state of the art gym and guest suite. Including a pool, outdoor kitchen, and large terraces, this home is the embodiment of luxury California living. The grounds feature several dedicated gardens and sitting areas, sprawling level lawns, tennis court and vineyard. Views of the mountains and across the bay can be enjoyed from every room. Located 10 minutes from Robert's Market, this home is perfect for professionals and families, alike. Easy access to 280 allows for quick transport to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Don't miss this opportunity to experience life at "The Perch."