高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Woodside, CA, United States - ¥52,553,802
免费询盘

Woodside, CA, 94062 - United States

835 La Honda Road

约¥52,553,802
原货币价格 $8,295,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7274
    平方英尺 (335456.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Opportunity to own one of the finest estates in Woodside. Set on 7.7 acres of landscaped, park-like grounds, this home the ultimate residence. The main home is 7,000+ sq. ft. of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, with a separate structure comprising of a state of the art gym and guest suite. Including a pool, outdoor kitchen, and large terraces, this home is the embodiment of luxury California living. The grounds feature several dedicated gardens and sitting areas, sprawling level lawns, tennis court and vineyard. Views of the mountains and across the bay can be enjoyed from every room. Located 10 minutes from Robert's Market, this home is perfect for professionals and families, alike. Easy access to 280 allows for quick transport to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Don't miss this opportunity to experience life at "The Perch."

上市日期: 2017年9月15日

MLS ID: ML81678085

联系方式

分部：
Today Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jennifer Gilson
6506426957

联系方式

分部：
Today Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Jennifer Gilson
6506426957

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_