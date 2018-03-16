Via Posillipo

Villa in the heart of Posillipo. Conveniently located five minutes from the sea but at the same time a hundred meters from all services. Surrounded by greenery and in front of the sea and exposed to each of the four points, the modern tower shape of this imposing building is innovative and spectacular. The villa of over 360 sqm interior and 500 sqm exterior, is spread over three levels and developes around an atmospheric vacuum which gives light to every room of the House. The ground floor consists of large living room that leads directly to the large garden entrance, and looks to the southwest towards Capri through large arched Windows that access to the first balcony level. The kitchen and a guest bathroom complete the floor. An impressive staircase leads directly to the first floor, where are located a studio that looks out through arched Windows onto the garden, in addition to three bedrooms, two of which with an amazing sea view and 2 bathrooms. On the second floor there is a second sitting room in addition to two other bedrooms with bathrooms. The rooms have direct access to a panoramic terrace. On the third floor a studio surrounded by an extraordinary terrace enjoys stunning views of Naples, from the Vesuvius to Capo Posillipo. The green, the sky and the sea seem to be part of this extraordinary property, fully immersed in one of the most picturesque areas of the city. The villa has a private parking garage. In the area below the villa there are 3 apartments with panoramic terraces and gardens, which together form the villa a whole building over 700 sqm. The entire property can be sold as a whole and is likely to be merged or divided according to various needs.