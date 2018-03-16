高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Napoli, Italy - ¥28,028,947
免费询盘

Napoli, Italy

Via Posillipo

约¥28,028,947
原货币价格 €3,600,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4413
    平方英尺

房产描述

Villa in the heart of Posillipo. Conveniently located five minutes from the sea but at the same time a hundred meters from all services. Surrounded by greenery and in front of the sea and exposed to each of the four points, the modern tower shape of this imposing building is innovative and spectacular. The villa of over 360 sqm interior and 500 sqm exterior, is spread over three levels and developes around an atmospheric vacuum which gives light to every room of the House. The ground floor consists of large living room that leads directly to the large garden entrance, and looks to the southwest towards Capri through large arched Windows that access to the first balcony level. The kitchen and a guest bathroom complete the floor. An impressive staircase leads directly to the first floor, where are located a studio that looks out through arched Windows onto the garden, in addition to three bedrooms, two of which with an amazing sea view and 2 bathrooms. On the second floor there is a second sitting room in addition to two other bedrooms with bathrooms. The rooms have direct access to a panoramic terrace. On the third floor a studio surrounded by an extraordinary terrace enjoys stunning views of Naples, from the Vesuvius to Capo Posillipo. The green, the sky and the sea seem to be part of this extraordinary property, fully immersed in one of the most picturesque areas of the city. The villa has a private parking garage. In the area below the villa there are 3 apartments with panoramic terraces and gardens, which together form the villa a whole building over 700 sqm. The entire property can be sold as a whole and is likely to be merged or divided according to various needs.

上市日期: 2018年2月8日

MLS ID: 191301002302

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sabrina Majello
390679258888

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sabrina Majello
390679258888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_