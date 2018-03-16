高端地产新闻
在售 - Weston, MA, United States - ¥15,743,966
Weston, MA, 02493 - United States

12 Dellbrook Rd

约¥15,743,966
原货币价格 $2,485,000
独立家庭住宅

房产描述

Tucked away next to the Weston Golf Club this wooded lot with 2.56 acres offers privacy and the rare opportunity to build your dream home of up to 5 bedrooms. Improvements to the property inde the new 5.5 bedroom septic system installed in 2012, gas, water and electricity servicing the existing Contemporary 2 bedroom house and 2 car detached garage, which are being sold "AS IS". Imagine the possibilities with 228 feet of frontage on the buccolic Dellbrook Road right off of prestigious Meadowbrook Road surrounded by the largest homes on the south side of Weston.

上市日期: 2017年7月12日

MLS ID: 72196835

