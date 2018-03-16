12 Dellbrook Rd

Tucked away next to the Weston Golf Club this wooded lot with 2.56 acres offers privacy and the rare opportunity to build your dream home of up to 5 bedrooms. Improvements to the property inde the new 5.5 bedroom septic system installed in 2012, gas, water and electricity servicing the existing Contemporary 2 bedroom house and 2 car detached garage, which are being sold "AS IS". Imagine the possibilities with 228 feet of frontage on the buccolic Dellbrook Road right off of prestigious Meadowbrook Road surrounded by the largest homes on the south side of Weston.