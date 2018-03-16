高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sarasota, FL, United States - ¥7,602,720
免费询盘

Sarasota, FL, 34239 - United States

1832 Webber St

约¥7,602,720
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3020
    平方英尺 (0.27 英亩)

房产描述

Experience all that this romantic Mission Hacienda has to offer in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods and school districts in Sarasota, Southside Village. There is plenty of room for all in this spacious four-bedroom, four-bath home. Originally built in 1926, the home has been tastefully updated with the addition of an attached but separate casita fully equipped for guests, an au pair or work-at-home office. It features an upstairs suite with full bath, wet bar and mini-fridge. A rich paver brick drive and walkways lead to the fenced, low maintenance xeriscape yard with a newly resurfaced pool. This home is perfect for outdoor pool parties and entertaining as the kitchen and family room open up to envelope the screened outdoor area. This location has few rivals in desirability. It’s just blocks from Morton’s Gourmet Market and Libby’s restaurant. Located in the coveted Southside School district and walkable to multiple restaurants, delis, shops, nightclubs, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and a short drive to downtown Sarasota, St. Armand’s Circle and our world-class Siesta Key and Lido beaches. Don’t miss this rare opportunity!

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: A4206585

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Roberta Tengerdy

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Roberta Tengerdy

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_