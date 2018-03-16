高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Biella, Italy - ¥11,289,437
免费询盘

Biella, Italy

Strada Cantone Boglietti

约¥11,289,437
原货币价格 €1,450,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 10763
    平方英尺

房产描述

Historical villa of the 20th century surrounded by a magnificent secular private park, dominating the hills of Biella. The property of about 1000 sqm spreads out over 3 levels. On the mezzanine floor, there is a spectacular entrance hall which plays as side room to a bright living room with fireplace, an elegant dining room, a study room, an eat-in kitchen, a bedroom and two bathrooms. A beautiful staircase in refined marble leads to the first floor, reserved to the sleeping area with five bedrooms, a living room overlooking a panoramic terrace and three bathrooms. The property is completed by a cozy guardian house, a double garage and other pertinencies.

上市日期: 2017年10月23日

MLS ID: 170201002301

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Bonasera
3901119471640

联系方式

分部：
Italy Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Alessandro Bonasera
3901119471640

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_