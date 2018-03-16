Strada Cantone Boglietti

Historical villa of the 20th century surrounded by a magnificent secular private park, dominating the hills of Biella. The property of about 1000 sqm spreads out over 3 levels. On the mezzanine floor, there is a spectacular entrance hall which plays as side room to a bright living room with fireplace, an elegant dining room, a study room, an eat-in kitchen, a bedroom and two bathrooms. A beautiful staircase in refined marble leads to the first floor, reserved to the sleeping area with five bedrooms, a living room overlooking a panoramic terrace and three bathrooms. The property is completed by a cozy guardian house, a double garage and other pertinencies.