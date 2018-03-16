Overlooking the coastline of the Golden Triangle, this modern contemporary villa is only minutes away from all the amenities offered by Loulé, Vilmoura, Vale do Lobo and Quinta do Lago. Strategically located on the hillside, this project under construction has excellent accesses, is south-orientated and has a spectacular panoramic view of the countryside and sea. The four bedroom villa under construction, comes with all the extras one expects in Modern, Contemporary home for all the family; cinema room, sauna, pool, roof-top Jacuzzi, five bathrooms and a master suite with a view that will take your breath away every morning. There are two offices, which can be extra bedrooms if needed. The plus side of being under construction is that there is still possibility to imprint your personal touch and style. Quality finishing’s and appliances compliment this phenomenal villa just waiting for the right family, looking for a modern holiday home, with quality, in the country but not isolated, and within easy access to Golfing and fun in the sun. Throw in the view, and it is the perfect home.