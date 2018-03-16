1831 Spruce St

This is a rare opportunity to own a masterfully renovated multi-unit property in the heart of Rittenhouse Square. Originally built in 1912 and fully renovated by Gardner Fox Architects and McCroubrey Overholser in 2007. This property offers over 3,000SF of flexible living space with over $900,000 in renovations and updates. This stunning building is currently configured as a duplex, but could easily be converted into a chic single family residence. There are 4 floors of finished living space consisting of 2 bi-level units, each unit with outdoor space. Unit 1: 1 - 2 BR, 2 Full Baths. The main level boasts beautifully outfitted living space with a tray ceiling, custom built-ins, plantation shutters, Brazilian hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, a gas fireplace with marble surround, wet bar and kitchenette, a bedroom, a full bathroom and a slate patio out back. The lower level is charming with exposed brick, a living room area, a full bathroom and a gorgeous kitchen space designed by Society Hill Kitchens. This level has a laundry hook-up, cedar closet and additional storage. There is a separate entrance for this level that leads to the patio. This property can also be accessed from Manning St. Providing a separate entrance for the lower level which can be used as a fantastic living space for in-laws, au pair suite or overnight guests. Unit 2: 3 BR, 1 Full Bath and 1 half Bath. Main level offers Bamboo floors, exposed brick, surround sound, a custom kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, porcelain back splash and stainless steel appliances. The dining room located just off the kitchen has sliding glass doors that lead to a lovely deck. The upper level is currently configured with 2 bedrooms, a dressing room/3rd bedroom with custom California closet systems and a full bathroom and laundry. Included in the sale is a 2 year parking lease credit at a monthly value of $400 per month. Great for investors or owner occupied with rental income generated by the other unit.