Viale Terme

Within the Golf Club in Castel San Pietro Terme, a few kilometres south of the beautiful Bologna, food capital of Europe, medieval town renowned for its architecture, strategically positioned in the middle of Northern Italy, we offer for sale the exclusive Villa Alberici. Built within the residential area called "Vallicella", in a panoramic position in the hills of the Sillaro Valley, overlooking the golf club "Le Fonti" (6,480 square metres and 18 holes) and just 30 km from Bologna Airport. Surrounded by health facilities, such as the spas of Castel San Pietro, the Village of Health Più (with spas, restaurants, summer water park and lakes area dedicated to sports) and the Palace of Vaghela Resort & Spa (an elegant resort, with 5 pools, baths, biosaunas, Finnish saunas, steam baths, etc). The mansion, completed in September 2008, was designed by the famous architect Francesco Coppola with the intention of combining the interior spaces to the views on the green of the golf course. The property is spread over a lot of approximately 1,600 square meters on three floors connected by a staircase of "black granite" and internal lift, surrounded by a large garden with ornamental plants and lawn. The ground floor is intended for the living area with design furniture and consists of a large living room with panoramic windows overlooking the golf course with fireplace (gas burning with remote control), a bathroom, a large dining area, an open kitchen with professional equipment and a guest bedroom/studio with bathroom en suite. On the first floor, protected by additional security gate, the sleeping area consists of three bedrooms all with bathrooms and terraces, plus a studio room. The basement is meant to be a relax area, featuring an indoor pool (size 11x5 meters with maximum depth of 2,85 meters) overlooking the golf course, Spa, turkish bath and restroom. On the sides of the pool there is a fitness centre with solarium and professional sports equipment; a large living area fitted with an industrial kitchen, oven and bar. Outdoor flooring and the pool are made of "trachyte stone of Santafiore", coming from Tuscany. The property includes a spacious garage with rotating platform to maneuver cars and covered parking spaces outside, several storage rooms and a cellar. The property has prestigious interior fittings and and cutting edge home automation systems. Underfloor heating and cooling system, video surveillance system.