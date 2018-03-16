210 Stag Lane

Gorgeous, brand new, split lakefront home with two buoys in Tahoe Vista. This four bedroom, three and one half bath home with oversized two car garage already has the Wolfe range, Sub-Zero fridge, two gas fireplaces, & sweeping lake views, now it just needs an owner to choose the finishing touches. The tall cedar wrapped ceilings help to create this homes peaceful, light & bright feeling. Spectacular views and a small storage shed directly on the lake for your water toys. Live the Lake Tahoe life.