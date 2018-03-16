高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Tahoe Vista, CA, United States - ¥14,888,660
免费询盘

Tahoe Vista, CA, 96148 - United States

210 Stag Lane

约¥14,888,660
原货币价格 $2,350,000
独立家庭住宅
湖畔 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2995
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous, brand new, split lakefront home with two buoys in Tahoe Vista. This four bedroom, three and one half bath home with oversized two car garage already has the Wolfe range, Sub-Zero fridge, two gas fireplaces, & sweeping lake views, now it just needs an owner to choose the finishing touches. The tall cedar wrapped ceilings help to create this homes peaceful, light & bright feeling. Spectacular views and a small storage shed directly on the lake for your water toys. Live the Lake Tahoe life.

上市日期: 2017年9月15日

MLS ID: 20172701

联系方式

分部：
Sierra Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Talya Martin
530-448-1101

联系方式

分部：
Sierra Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Talya Martin
530-448-1101

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_