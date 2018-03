UZES. 10 mn. Wonderful 740 sqm Farmhouse on a 2,5 hectare property with a breathtaking view on the grapevines "Côtes du Rhône AOC" and on the village. Totally renovated with respect for original materials, it offers several spacious reception rooms and 6 suites. The enclosed and shade yard has a high fitted summer kitchen. Heated pool, sun lounge, terrraces, jacuzzi. High-quality fixtures and equipments. Outhouses. Access to the highways, train stations