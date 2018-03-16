Località Pratello

La Torricella is a tastefully restored ancient stone farmhouse, located within the Parco di Travalle a protected area of farmland and woods nested between the foothills of the Monti della Calvana and the Marina river. Just a few miles from Florence airport, Travalle is a well-kept secret: a small enclave centered around the Villa and Fattoria di Travalle, fully isolated from the nearby urban contexts, offering the experience of Tuscan countryside living, including olive oil production, just 30 minutes away from Florence's downtown. Over the centuries, this 8000 sq/mt villa has grown, bit by bit, around a medieval tower. The name La Torricella goes back at least to the early 19th-century, when the property was depicted in the Grand Duchy of Tuscany maps. A building at this site (probably the tower) is shown in early 16th-century hand-drawn maps by the Florentine corps of engineers. Also on that map are the villa's current neighboring properties the Renaissance Villa del Pratello to the west, and the old Valigari water mill to the east. Recent archaeological excavations carried out by the University of Florence have unearthed the well-preserved remains of a medieval tower, and possibly a mill, on the Torricella property, a few minutes walk up the cypress-covered hill behind the villa. The relatively more recent sections of the villa appear to date prior to the 19th century. All walls are of local alberese stone and the roof features old traditional terracotta tiles. Inside, the floors are cotto del'Impruneta. La Torricella is located at the foothills of the Poggio dell'Uccellaia, thickly covered with tall cypress trees, and looks out on a large expanse of farmland. The property includes over 2 hectars of olive grove with about 300 plants, and approximately 4 hectars of cypress woods, which include the archeological site. Along the access road, the renaissance Villa Pratello is a few hundred yards away. Just beyond the Pratello is the village of Travalle centered around the Villa and Fattoria di Travalle, the historical and cultural center of the Parco di Travalle. Moving in the other direction, toward Florence, one finds Calenzano Alto, a small medieval fortified village, about 1.5 Km away.