在售 - Phoenix, AZ, United States - ¥6,937,482
Phoenix, AZ, 85018 - United States

4565 E Lafayette Blvd

约¥6,937,482
原货币价格 $1,095,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3990
    平方英尺

房产描述

Picture Perfect Camelback Mountain views from this wonderful family home! Functional floorplan with generous master suite that includes stone floors and surrounds / large soaking tub and walk in shower. This lovely soft contemporary features wood flooring, soaring ceilings, 2 fireplaces, plantation shutters, loads of storage, spacious kitchen and built in breakfast nook. Enjoy being in the heart of Arcadia on this nearly 20,000 sq ft lot with your own citrus trees, loads of green grass and private, sparkling pool!

上市日期: 2018年1月21日

MLS ID: 5712501

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Shawna Warner
6027437006

周边设施

