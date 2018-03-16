高端地产新闻
在售 - Boca Grande, FL, United States - ¥13,146,370
免费询盘

Boca Grande, FL, 33921 - United States

801 Palm Avenue

约¥13,146,370
原货币价格 $2,075,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2692
    平方英尺 (5239.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This beautiful, Mediterranean inspired home has a welcoming feel from the moment you approach the front entryway. Stepping inside your eyes will immediately be drawn to the custom details of this architecturally savvy home. The natural tones provide the perfect blending between the light interior base of the parquet floors, and the darker accents of the impressive custom made beams. The versatile layout of this 2-bedroom, 3-bath home lends itself well to quaint gatherings or indulging in the privacy, and separation, that can be created with the multiple living spaces and the secluded patio area. Exceptionally located in the historic heart of Boca Grande, you are just a short walk, bike or golf cart ride to town or to the Gulf of Mexico.

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: D5922399

联系方式

分部：
Gulf to Bay Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Stacey Alderman
+1 9419640115

周边设施

周边设施
