801 Palm Avenue

This beautiful, Mediterranean inspired home has a welcoming feel from the moment you approach the front entryway. Stepping inside your eyes will immediately be drawn to the custom details of this architecturally savvy home. The natural tones provide the perfect blending between the light interior base of the parquet floors, and the darker accents of the impressive custom made beams. The versatile layout of this 2-bedroom, 3-bath home lends itself well to quaint gatherings or indulging in the privacy, and separation, that can be created with the multiple living spaces and the secluded patio area. Exceptionally located in the historic heart of Boca Grande, you are just a short walk, bike or golf cart ride to town or to the Gulf of Mexico.