在售 - Beziers, France - ¥9,078,264
Beziers, 34500 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥9,078,264
原货币价格 €1,166,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 9687
    平方英尺 (10000.0 )

房产描述

Close to Béziers, this charming house recently renovated used to be a vineyard. The living area of about 1700 sqm comprises of a main building (150 sqm) and 3 independent apartments. Vast 240 sqm reception room with catering kitchen, perfect to host weddings, seminars… Roofs and Floors in perfect condition. Several garages, a cellar and an attic which can be built in additional rental housing. This property of about 1 hectare includes a beautifully wooded park and several car parks. Ideal for gîtes, guests rooms, events, rental of seminar rooms.

上市日期: 2017年2月2日

联系方式

分部：
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Immobilière Foch Sotheby's International Realty

周边设施

