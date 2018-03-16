Close to Béziers, this charming house recently renovated used to be a vineyard. The living area of about 1700 sqm comprises of a main building (150 sqm) and 3 independent apartments. Vast 240 sqm reception room with catering kitchen, perfect to host weddings, seminars… Roofs and Floors in perfect condition. Several garages, a cellar and an attic which can be built in additional rental housing. This property of about 1 hectare includes a beautifully wooded park and several car parks. Ideal for gîtes, guests rooms, events, rental of seminar rooms.