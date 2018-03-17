Fantastic palace where the gardens extend over an idyllic setting of more than 14 thousand m2, rethought in 1970 by the landscape architect Gonçalo Ribeiro Telles, is filled with statues, fountains and small lakes. The annexes, such as the nineteenth century hunting lodge designed in 1920 by Raúl Lino, are richly decorated with exquisite tiles, similar to what happens in the main building. The Palacete with five suites, living rooms, dining, games, music and an entrance hall, each corner of this palace is rich in noble materials, preserving in all divisions the aristocratic elegance that has characterized it since its construction. Built in the twentieth century, the chapel added even more personality to the mansion, sharing the rich aesthetic treatment present in the remaining spaces. Completely refurbished in 2010, the mansion has entered with class in the new century, now equipped with renovated bathrooms and a kitchen equipped with the latest technologies. Existing fireplaces are coupled with the newly installed central heating to provide unparalleled comfort in all divisions of the home.