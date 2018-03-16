1094 Ruppert Rd

Nothing like this in Southwest Florida! This Custom Estate Home was built on double lots with 342' on water direct. Bring the 80' yacht, 42' boat and jet skis as this estate can handle it all! Completely remodeled in 2004 for main house, new attached guest house addition and detached two-car garage with game room/ loft ( 2004)! This home features four bedrooms and seven full baths plus den ( loft could be used for 5th bedroom with attached bath)- room for the whole family! Massive lanai with travertine decking, and PVC dock surrounding Estate. Sitting on a protective bay, this home is two seconds to the Gulf! NEW upgrades to the home include complete in-house generator, Newer seawall on lot 9,(2014),seawall on lot 10 was built in 2004, newer roof on all buildings with 35 year guarantee(2013), newer A/C units and air handlers,( 2013 and 2017) Newer PVC Yacht deck (2014),Newer landscaping, painted exterior and interior. New kitchen in 2017, new 50lb lift on boat slip.( 2017) Bring all the toys as this is a true boaters delight!