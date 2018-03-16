高端地产新闻
在售 - Marco Island, FL, United States - ¥20,901,144
免费询盘

Marco Island, FL, 34145 - United States

1094 Ruppert Rd

约¥20,901,144
原货币价格 $3,299,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6288
    平方英尺 (0.6 英亩)

房产描述

Nothing like this in Southwest Florida! This Custom Estate Home was built on double lots with 342' on water direct. Bring the 80' yacht, 42' boat and jet skis as this estate can handle it all! Completely remodeled in 2004 for main house, new attached guest house addition and detached two-car garage with game room/ loft ( 2004)! This home features four bedrooms and seven full baths plus den ( loft could be used for 5th bedroom with attached bath)- room for the whole family! Massive lanai with travertine decking, and PVC dock surrounding Estate. Sitting on a protective bay, this home is two seconds to the Gulf! NEW upgrades to the home include complete in-house generator, Newer seawall on lot 9,(2014),seawall on lot 10 was built in 2004, newer roof on all buildings with 35 year guarantee(2013), newer A/C units and air handlers,( 2013 and 2017) Newer PVC Yacht deck (2014),Newer landscaping, painted exterior and interior. New kitchen in 2017, new 50lb lift on boat slip.( 2017) Bring all the toys as this is a true boaters delight!

上市日期: 2018年1月19日

MLS ID: 218006097

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cathy Rogers
+1 2393936721

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
_