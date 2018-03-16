233 S Helberta Ave #b

Life’s a beach with this breezy, beautiful home! Enjoy ocean views, luxurious upgrades, and 2,536 sq ft of move-in ready living space in an unbeatable location. Walk to the beach, parks, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and historic Redondo Beach Pier. Situated on a quiet lot set back from the street, this detached, two-story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a master suite with vaulted ceilings, two-way fireplace, walk-in close. Entertain indoors with a spacious open-plan kitchen/living area, or venture outdoors to enjoy the property’s most exciting and unique feature: a massive rooftop deck with 360-degree views of the city, hills, and dazzling Pacific Ocean.