高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Redondo Beach, CA, United States - ¥8,838,162
免费询盘

Redondo Beach, CA, 90277 - United States

233 S Helberta Ave #b

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2536
    平方英尺 (7124.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Life’s a beach with this breezy, beautiful home! Enjoy ocean views, luxurious upgrades, and 2,536 sq ft of move-in ready living space in an unbeatable location. Walk to the beach, parks, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and historic Redondo Beach Pier. Situated on a quiet lot set back from the street, this detached, two-story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a master suite with vaulted ceilings, two-way fireplace, walk-in close. Entertain indoors with a spacious open-plan kitchen/living area, or venture outdoors to enjoy the property’s most exciting and unique feature: a massive rooftop deck with 360-degree views of the city, hills, and dazzling Pacific Ocean.

上市日期: 2018年1月22日

MLS ID: PV18006968

联系方式

分部：
Vista Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Edler
3105418271 209

联系方式

分部：
Vista Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Richard Edler
3105418271 209

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_