Scala Torina

Strategically located close to two bays, we have this charming villa with an extremely functional layout. The villa is on two levels. On the first floor there is a panoramic living area overlooking the sea of Marina Piccola, the Castiglione and the city centre of Capri, a lively landscape that becomes even more spectacular at sunset. The dining room is equally panoramic and also has access to the balcony that leads to the wide terrace. The terrace is divided into a dining area and a lounge area where you can enjoy the magnificent view. A maid's room, kitchen and bathroom complete this first level. On the upper level there are 3 bedrooms two of which are extremely panoramic, the master bedroom has also direct access to a private balcony. Two bathrooms serve the rooms on the upper floor. The villa has also a comfortable guest house with en-suite bathroom. At the back of the property a large vertical Garden separates the villa from the adjoining properties. The villa also has a basement floor that may be suitable to various designs.