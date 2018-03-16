NIMES - Perfect location for this XIX th century Haussmannian apartment of 370 sq m offering stunning views on la Tour Magne and les Jardins de la Fontaine. The apartment enjoys large and bright rooms. By renovation the apartment, the authentic elements of the apartment, such as the parquet floors, the high ceilings, the fireplaces, … have been preserved and highlighted, bringing character and comfort. Beautiful reception rooms, bow - window, a modern kitchen, one master suite and three bedrooms with bathrooms. Cellar 80 sq m. This apartment enjoys high quality benefits at a rare location.