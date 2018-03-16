高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Nimes, France - ¥8,097,251
免费询盘

Nimes, 30000 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥8,097,251
原货币价格 €1,040,000
公寓
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3304
    平方英尺

房产描述

NIMES - Perfect location for this XIX th century Haussmannian apartment of 370 sq m offering stunning views on la Tour Magne and les Jardins de la Fontaine. The apartment enjoys large and bright rooms. By renovation the apartment, the authentic elements of the apartment, such as the parquet floors, the high ceilings, the fireplaces, … have been preserved and highlighted, bringing character and comfort. Beautiful reception rooms, bow - window, a modern kitchen, one master suite and three bedrooms with bathrooms. Cellar 80 sq m. This apartment enjoys high quality benefits at a rare location.

上市日期: 2017年5月15日

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

联系方式

分部：
Uzès Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Marylene Perret
+33 +330466031003

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_