Pieve Santo Stefano

This wonderful villa dating back to the 12th century, is located on one of the most beautiful and popular hills of Lucca. From its location, this villa overlooks the beautiful valley that from Pieve S. Stefano looks towards the city center. There have been many distinguished guests hosted at this magnificent property, surely the most famous among these was Dante Alighieri, who in his exile period of from lived within these walls. The villa, which extends for a total of 550 square meters, is divided into various areas and is comfortable and welcoming. The ground floor consists of two large living rooms, plus a kitchen and a bathroom. The first floor revolves around a great room with a fireplace, with a cozy kitchen, a living room, a study and a bathroom. The sleeping area is on the top floor and consists of four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Each window is a frame that pops up in the rolling hills of the countryside, this fantastic view allows one to admire even the towers of the city of Lucca. The land totals 40,000 square meters and is composed partly of olive and fruit trees. On the main front of the house there is a natural terrace and nearby a pool overlooking the valley. The city of Lucca, beautiful and full of culture, is one of the most popular and visited places in Tuscany, and also famous for being the birthplace of the great composer Giacomo Puccini. Its location close to the sea and close to all the famous Tuscan cities, beautiful landscapes and tranquility that distinguish it, makes it the perfect place to live and spend unforgettable moments there.