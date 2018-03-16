Via Di Porta Castello

In the suggestive scenery of the lower Maremma, on the border with Tuscany, the splendid villa of about 360 square meters is located on the medieval walls of the old town of Tarquinia. Situated in an extraordinary panoramic position, characterized by remarkable views on all sides and a terrace that insists on the ancient walls, it enjoys a spectacular view to the sea and, in particular, the Argentario and some islands of the Tuscan archipelago such as Giglio, Giannutri and in particularly clear days, even down to the legendary Monte Cristo. Well connected with Rome, which is about 90 km and approximately one hour, thanks to the new stretch of motorway it is less half an hour from the international airport of Fiumicino, just 15 minutes from the port of Civitavecchia, and less than 10 minutes from the Golf course Marina Velca. The recent and complete makeover has allowed to create a design house, equipped with home automation systems and high efficiency solar panels and, in a context which preserves the historic charm of the village. The large living area is characterized by high windows that allow you to enjoy the picturesque view also comfortably sitting around the fireplace, with ceilings that reach up to 6 meters hight. Beautiful sliding doors lead to the kitchen made with Lebanon cedar wood and equipped with modern appliances; There is also a laundry room and a useful and convenient guest bathroom. Through a design, glass and steel staircase we reach the upper level where there is a large studio with a beautiful library. The sleeping area is divided into two areas: the first level, is characterized by a large master bedroom with two elegant bathrooms, walk-in closets, plus a second bedroom with ensuite bathroom; on the first floor, the second area consists of two double bedrooms with two en-suite bathrooms, utility room and technical area. The property includes in addition to the beautiful terrace which overlooks much of the villa, a lower level where you can enjoy views of ancient medieval remains with the typical stone of Tuscia and the famous "butti", plus a large courtyard entrance featuring a comfortable relaxation area and a parking area with room for several cars. There is also the possibility of an additional annex. The property is also interesting for quality tourism.