Strada Moncalieri

A fascinating XVII century residence, which belonged to Count della Roccia di Quoise, on Revigliasco hill. The estate comprises of a main 650 sqm building, an 80 sqm housekeeper house, a magnificent two leveled Italian garden with an amphitheater by the renowned architect firm Gabetti & Isola, an astounding orangerie and a baroque chapel built in 1668. The main building is developed around a delightful internal courtyard and it is divided into three storeys. At the ground level, there are two living rooms, a studio, a dining room, a furnished and luminous kitchen and two bathrooms. On the first floor, there is the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The room faces a terrace that leads to an intimate boudoir with a view on the internal courtyard and the garden. On the first floor, there are three large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The ample second floor, in need of refurbishment, hosts the loft, which could be converted into more rooms. The prestigious period finishes, beautifully kept, and the magnificent architectural features make of this estate a rare gem on the Turinese hills.